Following concerns sparked by the myriad of security challenges bedevilling Nigeria, the Nigerian government looks set to deploy drone technology to help combat terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, destruction of critical national infrastructure, among others.

This was revealed in a speech delivered at a stakeholders’ consultative forum in Lagos with the title ‘Regulation of Drone: The Spectrum Perspective ‘ by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta, in Lagos.

Kogi Govt. uncovers another 300 ghost workers on payroll

Expressing the readiness of the Nigerian government for drone technology, Danbatta, who was represented by NCC’s Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Adeleke Adewolu, said plans were already in the pipeline to review guidelines on the use of 2.4GHz and 5.8GHz to absorb emerging technology.

According to Danbatta, amendments are needed on the guidelines for the use of 2.4GHz and 5.8GHz Spectrum bands because of their current limitations, noting that the new draft guidelines have incorporated some changes that include Distance, Power, Duty cycle, Transmission, Reception Frequencies, Speed and Weight.

Recall that the Senate had recently vowed to give all necessary legislative backing to the executive to tackle insecurity with every means, including the deployment of special drones and sourcing funds outside the budget, adding that it would support the executive’s plan to launch the national emergency centre with specific numbers.

The Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, had during the debate on the urgent need for security agencies to intervene in the increased rate of kidnapping in the riverine areas of Ogun East Senatorial District and securing the waterways said, “I have said it here that no amount of resources would be too much for combating insecurity because we need to secure our people; we need to secure this.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

