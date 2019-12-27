China has finished training a group of 278 doctoral degree holders who will work in less developed regions of the country.

The doctors have been asked to adapt to their new work environment as soon as possible, make full use of their skill sets, voluntarily shoulder responsibilities and become experts within their fields.

This is according to the Organisation Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China.

Since 1999, the two organisations have sent 20 batches of 3,816 doctors in total as part of this project, which was first established to support the development of the country’s western regions.

This year, several new places in the country’s northwest and southeast have been added to the list.

Nearly 40 per cent of the doctors in the latest group will be dispatched to China’s southwest Tibet Autonomous Region, and northwest Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Qinghai Province.

(dpa/NAN)

