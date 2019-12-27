Mr Simon Ibi, Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Nasarawa State Chapter, has called for engagement of certified engineers in building construction in order to address incessant collapse of buildings in Nigeria.

Simon made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lafia.

He said the call became necessary, given the frequent collapse of buildings in some parts of the country and its resultant effects on the economy due to loss of lives and property worth millions of naira.

According to him, about 99 per cent of building collapse in the country are caused by quackers, noting that a trained and certified engineer will not build any structure that will fail.

“Trained and certified engineers know the rudiment involved in construction, conceptualisation, planning, design and maintenance are the pursuit of the engineers.

“I want to tell you that 99 per cent of buildings collapse is not cause by trained engineers, because they know their onus and will not get themselves involve in any act of negligence.

“No engineer will ever compromise his conscience to build a structure that will not meet the standard, they are hardworking and resolute,” he said.

Simon said that collapse of building would be eliminated if Nigerians patronise trained engineers and involve them in the board of construction whenever they have construction project.

The chapter chairman described as pathetic the involvement of quackery parading themselves as engineers in the construction industry by some companies in Nigeria.

On the recent award given to Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State by NSE, Simon said it was a well deserved award, based on his contribution to NSE and his good works in the

