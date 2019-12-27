The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has been commended for his commitment to a secured state and administration of justice system.

A human right activist and pro-democracy advocate, Comrade Adekunle Akinde, who gave the commendation in a chat with newsmen in Lagos, said periodic Town Hall meetings where stakeholders brainstorm and strategise on security issues has severally yielded and still yielding fruitful results.

Akinde, who is the National President of the Youth Advocacy Initiative, observed that the governor’s way of handling the security affairs of the state has encouraged individuals, corporate bodies, captains of industries as well as social organisations to support the state by donating generously to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

Sanwo-Olu, according to the activist, has taken security issue a step further by putting in place a Task Force to rid the state of Land Grabbers popularly known as ‘Omo Onile’, expressing delight over the way the Task Force personnel have been performing their duties creditably in the recent time.

Akinde also expressed satisfaction in the way aggrieved people in the communities are patronising the Task Force for resolution of land disputes emanating from activities of the outlawed land grabbers.

The rights activist also mentioned the steps being taken by the Sanwo-Olu administration to further guarantee adequate administration of justice in the state, reminding that, the governor recently presented 50 new vehicles to Magistrates to elicit better performance and facilitate efficient and effective justice delivery for all Lagosians.

The group leader further gave the governor a pat on the back for providing means of reducing crime by empowering the people to be financially reliant and economically independent.

Akinde was referring to Sanwo-Olu’s empowerment schemes where 4, 885 people graduated from the 17 Skill Acquisition Centres across the state, saying, the initiative is a veritable way to engage idle hands gainfully and by extension curb commission of crime in the state.

According to him, acquisition of skills in several trades like Fashion Designing, Hat and Bead making, Aluminium Fabrication, Shoe making among others would increase the number of micro, small and medium entrepreneurs in the state and by extension improve the socio-economic status of the beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries, the youth leader continued, would be financially sufficient, economically independent and emotionally stable to shun crime and be able to contribute their own quotas to the growth of the state’s economy.

In addition, Akinde reasoned that where all hands are effectively and gainfully engaged, the rate of crime in the communities would be reduced drastically; stressing that, the dependence on government for assistance would be a thing of the past for those beneficiaries.

