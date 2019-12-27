Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government recorded a low turnout of workers on Friday after the two-day public holiday for the Christmas festivities.



News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the resumption of work in Umuahia, reports that only a few workers were seen at their duty posts at the State Secretariat, located at Ogurube Layout, Umuahia.

Federal Government had declared Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays to enable workers to celebrate the Christmas.



Most of the offices visited were under lock and key while the few workers around were seen cleaning up their offices and in groups, exchanging pleasantries and sharing their holiday experience.



Also at the secretariat, the eatries and shops had yet to open for business, while the car parks were literally empty.



Some of the workers, who spoke on the development, said that it was the usual trend during every Christmas period.



Mr Igwe Chukwunaru, a civil servant in the Ministry of Rural Development and Poverty Reduction, who was seen in office tiding up things, said that the low turnout was normally witnessed after festivities.



He said: “People are usually carried away by euphoria of the festivity, especially seeing their loved ones, whom they had not seen for a long time.



“They usually forget that they are supposed to resume work after the celebration.”



He described the trend as a breach of the civil service rule, saying that workers were advised ahead of the holiday to ensure they resumed after the holidays.



A director in the ministry, who pleaded anonymity, said that it was normal that workers resumed because they were all paid their December salary before Christmas.



“Workers in all the ministries were paid their December salary before the holidays.



“So for us to pay back and appreciate government’s gesture, we should be on our duty post.



“We do not have any reason not to resume work at the end of the holidays,” she said.



Another civil servant, Mrs Kate Kalu, said that work usually pick up after the New Year celebration.



Kalu said that the scantiness witnessed in various offices was not unusual at this time of the year.



She said: “Don’t forget too that today is Friday. Most people, especially those who have travelled, find it difficult to come to office even at normal times.



“In as much as I’m not encouraging absenteeism, it is understandable why many people are not in office today.”



NAN reports that it was also difficult for one to get commercial tricyle (Keke) from Isi Gate to the secretariat as the operators complained about low passenger turnout for the route.

(NAN)

