The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Niger has launched operation Eagle Eye to sensitise road users on the need to embrace safety measures during the Yuletide.

Mrs Lydia Wagami, Head of Operations, NEMA, Minna Operations Office, said during the inauguration of the exercise in Minna on Thursday, that it would ensure safety of lives of drivers and passengers during the season.

READ ALSO: Lalong condoles Yahaya Bello over sister’s demise



Wagami, who was represented by Alhaji Ahmed Sani, Head of Account and Finance Unit, explained that the exercise was an annual event of the agency conducted nationwide in the yuletide season.

She noted that the exercise was to sensitise drivers and passengers on the need to avoid speeding and reckless driving in order to avoid accidents.

“The exercise is to enlighten motorists on the need to make good use of the road during the yuletide, to avoid road accident as well as the need to maintain safety rules of driving.

“It is also to ensure safety of road users and passengers and to showcase to stakeholders that we are prepared to ensure their safety,’’ she said.

She disclosed that the agency collaborated with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the state Fire Service, stationed its ambulance on major routes to respond to emergencies.

Wagami commended the stakeholders for the cordial relationship that had always brought about a good working synergy among them.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the exercise would last until Jan. 5, 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

