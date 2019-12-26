In its sustained efforts to clear the country of any form of terrorism, Troops of 192 BN Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Nigeria Army conducted clearance operations from Madagali through Waga Lawan, Jaje to Fadama, all in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State.

The operation nicknamed Operation “RUFE KOFA” (Shut the Door) engaged some elements of Boko Haram Criminals on the eve of Christmas, 24th December, 2019 in a fierce gun battle forcing the criminals to flee their grounds.

Troops Of 192 Battle Group Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole during clearance operations captured Boko Haram flag at Fadama village in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State

According to the Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, the army, during the encounter, destroyed various structures belonging to the criminals which include; farmland, harvested grains stored in underground bunkers and one Lister grinding machine.

Iliyasu also revealed that the troops also had an encounter at Fadama Village, where the criminals’ flag hoisted on a tree was captured and immediately lowered after the troops had effectively subdued the criminal insurgents with superior fire power forcing them to flee in disarray.

Troops of 192 Battle Group Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole during clearance operations discovered and destroyed Boko Haram structures at Jaje settlement in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State

Items recovered from the criminals include according to him were; 2 bicycles, copies of Quran and several other personal effects. Stressing that no causality was recorded by the gallant troops.

Furthermore, the troops of 151 Bn, Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE according to the Media Coordinator, handed a humiliating defeat to a bunch of Boko Haram criminal insurgents in the early hours of 25th December 2019 while on a clearance operation conducted deep into the Sambisa Forest.

“A suicide bomber tried to force himself into the troops’ firm base, but the gallant troops aborted this heinous intent by promptly neutralising him and his cohorts with effective fire in the general area.

Troops of 192 Battle Group Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole recovered and destroyed Boko Haram farm lands and harvested grains stocked in underground bunkers

The Improvised Explosive Device strapped to his body got detonated in the process and his body parts were found scattered across the field, he said

Items recovered in the aftermath of the encounter include 81 mm mortar muzzle cover, 2 rounds of Anti-Aircraft ammunition, one AK 47 magazine and one passport photo.

A lister grinding machine and bicycles belonging to Boko Haram discovered and destroyed by Troops during clearance operations at Jaje in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State

Aminu extends the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai goodwill message to the troops and further admonishes them to remain resolute in their efforts at clearing and destroying all the hideouts and enclaves of the remnants of the criminal insurgents across the Theatre.

