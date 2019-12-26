As the January transfer window nears, European football is abuzz with few names. One such name is Erling Braut Haaland with some of the giants of the game trying their luck to acquire his service from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

Clubs like RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are all after this young talent.

READ ALSO: Granit Xhaka: Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta wanted Man City to sign midfielder



However, recent developments suggest that the 19-year-old sensation might head to English side Manchester United and if the reports are to be believed Haaland can see a raise of almost 1000% in his salary.

The Norwegian currently earns £20,000 a week at Salzburg. But upon signing a deal for United, his weekly salary can go up to £200,000 a week.

According to a report in English Daily Mirror, Haaland visited United’s Carrington training complex and expressed interested to join the English Premier League club under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

When quizzed about the meeting, Ole stated, “He [Haaland] knows what he wants to do and knows what he is going to do.”

Before coming to Manchester, Solskjaer managed Haaland at the Norwegian side, Molde. The 19-year-old has been under United’s radar since their scout Tommy Moller witnessed him scoring four goals against Brann in July 2018.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

