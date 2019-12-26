The Lagos State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr. Adedeji Doherty has said that the release of the ‘two illegally detained gentlemen,’ Mr Omoyele Sowore and Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtrd) by the Fedrral Government was a welcome development.

Speaking in an interview with journalists at his Residence during the Christmas holidays, Doherty added however that the decision to free the men was coming a bit late in the life of the Muhammadu Buhari Administration.

Doherty said “Dasuki has been in detention through the life time of this administration and Mr Sowore has been brutalised, abused, kidnapped and have had his rights demoralised by this same government, all in the name of fighting or trying to destroy the existence of an opposition democratic party or parties.” Doherty added, “meaningful criticism of any administration should be seen as a check and balance mechanism in any democratic enviroment instead of it being seen as an abuse to the so called constitutional authority which obviously belongs to the people and not the occupier of the seat in question.

“It is obvious that Nigerians and the International Community are watching the antics of this administration, especially the players and executors of illegality, using the purported people’s mandate to commit all sorts of illegal oppressive vendettas, which can only give our country a bad name in the League of Nations.

“My advice to those in power is to always remember that the day of reckoning always catches up with the collaborators and executors of democratic crimes.” Adding Doherty said, “Look at Pakistan and the death sentence passed on their former President Musharraf, look at Samuel Doe of Liberia, look at Egypt’s President Mubarak and later President Morsi, these are all throwbacks from democratic states, and it is not impossible in Nigeria.

“Nigerians are very patient and resilient group of people, but could be very defiant when being pushed to the wall.”

Finally, Doherty adviced the APC led administration not to get carried away by the declining victories being recorded in the past two general elections, but to start asking themselves this question, “What legacy would this administration led by the APC like to leave in the minds of the good people of this country.” Doherty said his advice to Nigerians would be “to please continue praying for our leaders to be God fearing and think more of the people rather than themselves.”

