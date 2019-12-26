Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike on Wednesday received and celebrated the 2019 Rivers Christmas Baby at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt.

Picture: Wife of Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike and Mr and Mrs Uchenna Amadi, parents of 2019 Rivers Christmas Baby, named Nyesom, at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt on Christmas Day.

The Christmas Baby born to the family of Mr and Mrs Uchenna Amadi arrived at 8.10am on Wednesday. He weighed 4kg at birth.

Accompanied by Female Permanent Secretaries and Wives of Top Government Functionaries, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike named the Christmas Baby, Nyesom, after the Rivers State Governor.

She expressed her delight at the safe arrival of the Christmas Baby. She said that at the beginning of 2019, she received a baby girl, while at the end of the year, she received a baby boy. According to her, it represents gender parity, as promoted by Governor Wike.

“We are delighted to have this handsome baby boy. Earlier in the year, we received a Baby Girl. Today, we are receiving a baby boy. This is gender parity as the Governor preaches.

“We have decided to name this baby boy, Nyesom, after the Governor. He will be a good boy. He will be a blessing to his family. As a result of his appearance in this family, many great things will happen to the family ,”she said.

Justice Nyesom-Wike said that her office will be in touch with the family in order to monitor the progress of the Christmas Baby.

She said: “We will keep in touch and monitor his progress as he grows. His Excellency loves all Children.”

In an interview with journalists, the Wife of the Rivers State Governor expressed satisfaction with the transformation of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital into a modern health facility.

Justice Nyesom-Wike said: “I am impressed with the quality of this hospital. This is an improvement and it shows the investments of the Governor in the health sector.

“We celebrate the Rivers State Governor for the awesome investments in the health sector. More doctors will be trained here,” she said.

She called on parents to train their children to contribute positively to the development of the society.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Dr Aaron Friday informed that the Christmas Baby was born by 8 .10am on Christmas Day and he weighed 4 kilogrammes.

Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of gifts to the Christmas Baby and children in the Children’s Ward.

The Hospital Management also presented a gift to the wife of the Rivers State Governor.

