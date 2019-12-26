By Chioma Joseph

A 37-year-old man, Mutiu Sonola has been arrested by Operatives of Ogun State Police Command, for beating his 34-year-old wife, Zainab Shotayo to death.



The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 following a report by the father of the deceased who complained at Ibara Police Division, that he was called on that his daughter was having a misunderstanding with her husband and that she had been beaten to by the husband.

He stated further that he quickly raised to the scene and rushed her daughter to General Hospital Ijaye, where the doctor confirmed her dead.

According to the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, as soon as the suspect realised that the victim was dead, he took to his heels.



Oyeyemi ssid : “ On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ibara Division, Dada Olusegun, a Superintendent of Police, mobilized his detectives and went after the suspect.

His hiding place was eventually located and he was promptly arrested.

“ Preliminary investigation revealed that the man is found beating the deceased at any slight provocation and that the incident of that fateful day was a very minor disagreement. The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at for autopsy. ‘

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.”

