The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have reportedly executed 11 captives, most of whom are Christians.

According to Ahmad Salkida on Thursday. he said ISWAP said they the killing was a revenge for the killing of its leaders after failure to negotiate their release.

He also said: ‘As the reveries and celebrations of Christmas wound up in Nigeria, the Islamic State West Africa Province, (ISWAP) released a video of its execution of 11 captives, most of whom are Christians.

The identities of the captives had earlier this month been exclusively reported by salkida.com from a video recording of their plea for intervention and rescue to President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN)

The terrorist group claimed that they spared the lives of two persons that appeared in the earlier video, but did not give their names, however, a careful assessment of the video revealed that Suwaiba Kashimu from Nasarawa state, and one other male, were apparently not amongst those killed on Christmas. If this is the case, not all 11 of the victims are Christians as claimed by the group, there were three Muslims and 10 Christians that appeared in the capture video on the 17th December.

ISWAP, however gave two reasons for the executions, “we killed them as a revenge for the killings of our leaders, including Abu bakr al-Baghdadi and Abul-Hasan Al-Muhajir in Iraq and Syria,” said a member of the group’s media unit.

The decision to execute the captives was rather swift, abrupt and shocking. ISWAP had reportedly opened a window of negotiations ostensibly to exchange the freedom of the captives with those of its members in government custody but the Nigerian government failed to take the offer.

The United Nation’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed solidarity with the Federal Government and Nigerians, following reports of killing and abductions of civilians in a statement released by the spokesman and seen by this reporter on Christmas day. “

The Secretary General is deeply concerned about reports that civilians have been executed, and others abducted, by armed group in northern Borno State , northeastern Nigeria. He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and reiterates the solidarity of the united Nations with the people and Government of Nigeria,” said the spokesman, Mr. Stephane Dujarric.





