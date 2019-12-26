Most of us would by now have seen either the videos or the pictures of Deji Adeyanju being beaten by hoodlums. Even if we have not, we would have heard about the attack on citizens who had gone to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Abuja to protest the continued detention of Omoyele Sowore and others.



Everyone has a right to peaceful demonstration whether it is against or for the government. What is not allowed and is criminal is for citizens to attack other citizens and more heinous is when it is done under the watchful eyes of the police. With the frequent incidences of pro Buhari groups attacking citizens who are protesting against Buhari’s regime in Abuja, more political thugs are being empowered in Abuja and what this means is that Abuja is daily becoming demystified. Abuja that used to be a sanctuary for people who were running away from the troubles in their region is now fast becoming a hotbed where hoodlums can descend on citizens and get away with assault under the very nose of the Nigeria Police force.

Nigeria’s Dr. Rufa’i wins Arabic language competition in Saudi Arabia



Many as expected have been gloating over the fact that they feel Deji got what was coming to him. What they do not realise is that Abuja as a city that we all thought was a safe haven is no longer so and the government is looking the other way while citizens are being attacked by these hoodlums who say they are pro Buhari groups.



What happens as more and more of these political thugs are being empowered? Are we learning from mistakes of the past? What happens when politicians are done using these youths for their evil agenda? Do you think these youths will agree to go back to life of servitude where they are looked upon as nothing? Not after they have tasted the power of holding up a weapon and attacking another human being and seeing that person cower in fear in front of them. Do you think they would allow that thrill to go away? They will on their own come for more and they will take their dues and they will take it out on you and your family.

Part of the problems we have in Nigeria today is sudden power wielding charlatans who never thought they would get that power and who do not have the skills and the qualities to be leaders who now occupy the seat of power and they act without thinking through their actions. Such people are extremely dangerous because they are controlled by their fear of not losing that power that they know they have no business handling and their insecurity poses danger to us all.

The behaviour of General Buhari and his regime since supposedly winning the sham of election that was conducted this year has been extremely desperate. It is as if they know that they are really not supposed to be in power and they are desperately acting out of fear lashing out at everyone and trying so hard to stifle the voices of citizens that are making demands on the incompetence, cluelessness corruption, ineptitude and failure of the regime. In so doing they are not fully taking into note how their actions daily undermine the security of the Federal Capital Territory.

Abuja is our collective abode and we must do all we can to maintain the peace and tranquility in it. We must not allow insecured politicians to cause mayhem and havocs they would not have the solution to tackle. Nobody says pro Buhari groups should not protest. They have a right to protest but they do not have the right to attack citizens who are making demands on General Buhari and his regime. The pro Buhari groups can decide to have daily support rallies every day until May 29th 2023 if they so wish. They should not wait until they see citizens staging a protest to demands good governance, accountability, transparency and rule of law before they decide to go to where they are and attack them. If they believe that General Buhari is not a failure they should use his achievements to shut down those who criticise him. Assaulting those who make demands on General Buhari and his regime simply means they do accept the fact that General Buhari is a failure but they do not want it to be said and that they cannot succeed at doing. We own our voices and we would not be shut down.

The questions I will leave you to ponder on are why is it that pro Buhari groups never take their chants to the Shiites when they protest? Is it because they know Shiites are en masse on the streets and there is strength in their numbers?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

