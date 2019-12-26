Arteta’s first game in charge of Arsenal will come at Bournemouth on Boxing Day and he is likely to name Xhaka in his starting line-up after speaking to the 27-year-old in recent days

“He was one of the players on my list. This is how much I liked him. I was happy when Arsenal signed him because I thought he was going to be a terrific player”

“As a player, when I was going from Arsenal to City to start coaching and we were looking in that position, he was one of the players on my list,”

“He has done some really good things and now he has got stuck in a very difficult situation that, I think, was growing and growing and growing and one day it exploded.

“But I have been amazed as well by how this relationship is starting to come back a little bit and I think the fans have been very, very positive about him, and him as well.

“Obviously it is difficult to change completely the scenario from where he was a magnificent one. But I think we are in the right direction with him.” Arteta said.

