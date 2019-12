The Kano State Government from January, 2020 will ban persons of opposite sex from plying same commercial tricycles across the state.

Abdullahi Ganguje, the state governor, said this on Wednesday at the 77th annual Islamic vacation course (IVC) at Bayero University, Kano.

Harun Ibn-Sina, commander-general of Hisbah Board, who represented the governor said the government is committed to upholding Islamic values in the state .

