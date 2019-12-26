Former Manchester United coach Albert Stuivenberg is part of Mikel Arteta’s coaching team at Arsenal with Freddie Ljungberg being his assistant.

Stuivenberg has a rich history in coaching, kicking off his managerial career back in 1992, and was alongside Louis van Gaal at Manchester united.

His current job is with the Walesh team as the assistant manager to Ryan Giggs and will continue in this role as well as his Arsenal duties until after the 2020 European Championship.

Steve Round is also joining Arsenal as an assistant coach having coached Middlesbrough, Newcastle United, Everton, Manchester United and England.

Arteta has added Inaki Cana Pavon in his coaching staff as the goalkeeping coach from Brentford to work with Sal Bibbo.

Mikel Arteta:

Speaking to the club’s official portal, Arteta looked forward to working with his coaching staff, “I am delighted to have this talented group of coaches alongside me.

“They bring a great mix of experience and fresh thinking. Along with the talented people we have in the club already they will be key people to get us back to winning ways.”

