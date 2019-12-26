Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Christmas Day signed two Executive Orders, with one setting free six inmates at different prisons.

Sanwo-Olu’s Media Aide, Gboyega Akosile, said in a statement that the governor also commuted death sentences of three convicted inmates to life imprisonment.

The two Orders – Executive Commutation of Death Sentence Order and Executive Grant of Clemency Order, signed by the governor were both expected to take immediate effect.

Speaking on the two orders at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said Nigerians should return to God with hearts of gratitude for His protection over the country and Lagos State.

He said that in spite the numerous challenges facing the nation, it kept growing stronger.

Sanwo-Olu said that the Christmas period was a season of reflection, blessings and gift.

”As a nation and as a state, it is only appropriate for us to count our blessings and reflect on those things that have happened to us in the course of the year and how we can improve them and be better citizens.

”For us as a state, it is also a season of giving back, so I have also signed a small release of some convicts that we have in the various prisons.

”People who have been given death sentences have been reduced to life sentences and some who have been jailed for minor offences have also been given warning and have asked for them to be pardoned,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu urged Lagos residents to continue to be law abiding and do things in moderation.

”I want to send out a message to Lagosians that this is a season of peace. Let us live peacefully and do things in moderation.

”Let us understand that even while we are celebrating, we must do it with modesty and with a lot of decorum. Let us all remain peaceful, law abiding and humble,” he said.

The Lagos State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy in the performance of its statutory functions, under the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy Law 2015, considered applications from convicted inmates.

Upon due consideration of the applications, the Advisory Council recommended the commutation of death sentences to life imprisonment in respect of three convicted inmates.

The affected inmates are Muhammed Abdulkadri, Moses Akpan and Sunday Okondo.

The Order for Clemency affected six other inmates who had been set free from different correctional centres around the country.

They are Bestman Dennar, Wasiu Jimoh, Augustine Opara, Folakemi Osin (Female), Rebecca Danladi (Female) and Nkechi Ogechi (Female).

The Executive Orders have been delivered to the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), who would deliver them to the Prisons Service for immediate action.

