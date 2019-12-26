

The Special Military Task Force mandated to restore peace in Plateau, Bauchi and Southern Kaduna, has extended the Defence Headquarters Christmas package to Southern Kaduna.



The taskforce also known as Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), for the past two weeks have been visiting IDPs, orphanage homes, communities and vulnerable villages, distributing gift items, food stuffs, and carrying out free medical outreaches to address the immediate problems of the less privileged.

Muslims celebrate Christmas with Christians in Kaduna



However, speaking while addressing the people of Jema’a Local Government Area in Southern Kaduna on Tuesday, the Commander of the Force, Major General Augustine Agundu, said the season calls for reflection, not only for the birth of Christ but for trouble contractors to also drop their hostilities and embrace peaceful coexistence.



According to him: “The era of banditry and various source of crimes against humanity are over. We are celebrating this moment with a lot of joy and I want us to also appreciate the plight of our people who have been bearing the brunt of this crisis for so many years.

“We can easily resolve our differences through dialogue, understanding and tolerance.

“I want to also thank our mothers for the trouble they have gone through while the crisis lasted. We appeal to mothers to advise their children who have chosen to take the wrong parts to turn a new leaf, because we shall deal decisively with anyone who does not want peace to prevail”, Agundu said.



Responding to the gesture, the Jema’a Local Government Chairman, Hon. Danjuma Averik, said Christmas for the past two years has been hitch free since the assumption of office of Gen. Agundu.

Averik who was represented by his Deputy, Hon. Micah Diga, said government at the grassroots will always strive to give the OPSH all the necessary support to curb crime, criminality and insurgents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

