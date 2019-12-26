Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have joined numerous well wishers to felicitate with one of them, His Excellency, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the executive governor of Kano State on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary.

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) rejoiced alongside the people of Kano State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, to celebrate Governor Ganduje and his family on this special occasion of his 70th birthday.

The felicitation message was contained in a message signed by the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, His Excellency, Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi State.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

Under the leadership of our party, APC, we acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kano State as well as at national level.

” As Governor of Kano State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you certainly represent our political pride!

“Once more, as we rejoice with HE Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, we also join Nigerians to celebrate this festive season and reiterate our commitment to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE Abdullahi Umar Ganduje”, the APC governors said.

