Zamfara State Government says it would give priority attention to Science and Technical Education Sector in the state.

The Executive Secretary, State Science and Technical Education Board, Malam Kabiru Attahiru gave the assurance while speaking to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Wednesday.

Attahiru noted that the present administration in the state under the leadership of Governor Bello Matawalle had planned to introduce various programmes to enhance science and technical education in the state.

He described science and technology as bed rock for future development to any society.

“Very soon various programmes by the present administration in the state will be unveiled for the future of our children at secondary and tertiary schools in the state.

“I am using this medium to solicit for more support and cooperation from all stakeholders.

“I thank governor Matawalle for giving me this opportunity to serve my dear state.

“I appreciate the management and staff of the board for the support and cooperation they are giving me.

“As a professional teacher, I will work to ensure effective science and technical education is delivered to our teeming youths for the future development of the state,” he said.

He urged staff of the board to always work for the progress and development of the state.

The executive secretary noted that the present administration was determined to improve the welfare workers for effective service delivery.

