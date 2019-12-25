The former National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Col. Mohammed Sambo Dasuki was released from detention was seen at home to wild jubilation.

The Federal Government ordered the immediate release of Mohammed Sambo Dasuki , and the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr Omoyele Sowore, from detention on Tuesday.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Abubakar Malami, disclosed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Malami said the decision to release them was in compliance with the bail granted by two various courts.

The statement read in part; “The office of the Attorney- General of the Federation has reviewed the pending criminal charges against Dasuki and Sowore.

“Whilst the Federal High Court has exercised its discretion in granting bail to the defendants in respect of the charges against them, I am also not unmindful of the right of the Complainant/Prosecution to appeal or further challenge the grant of bail by the court.

” This is having regards to extant legal provisions, particularly Section 169 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

“However, my office has chosen to comply with the court orders while considering the pursuit of its rights of appeal and/or review of the order relating to the bail as granted or varied by the courts.

“In line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and in compliance with the bail granted to Dasuki (as recently varied by the Court of Appeal) and the bail granted to Sowore, I have directed the State Security Services to comply with the order granting bail to the defendants and effect their release.”

Malami enjoined the two defendants to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that was inimical to public peace and national security.

He also urged them not to do anything to jeopardise their ongoing trial which would run its course in accordance with the laws of the land.

“I wish to reiterate again the utmost regard of my office for the entire judicial structure of Nigeria.

“This administration remains unrelenting in deepening the rule of law and the administration of justice in general,” Malami said.

Reacting to the order for release, counsel to Dasuki, Mr Ahmed Raji (SAN) commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the AGF for the decision.

“We thank God Almighty. We thank God Almighty. And we thank God Almighty.

“We thank the president of our country, the AGF, the entire judiciary and all Nigerians. It is well with us. May God continue to be with all of us,” Raji said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dasuki has been in detention for five years.

Sowore was re-arrested on Dec. 6 after a court granted him bail in respect of his call for mass protest and a revolution against the Buhari-led administration.

His continued detention has generated international anger against the government which describes it as a human violation. (NAN)

