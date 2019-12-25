Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, has condemned the attack on the country home of former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

He also stressed that the attack on the former Nigeria President is not just an attack on an elder statesman but an attack on the fabrics of our compassion as a people.

A satement by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to the Minister, Julius Bokoru, quoted Sylva as saying that on the eve of Christmas which is seen as the high point of sacrifice, love and selfless giving, it is regrettable that this sore occurrence had happened.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s house situated close to the bank of the river at Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa was attacked on December 24, 2019 by gunmen, leaving a soldier and others dead.

Condemning what he described as deeply disturbing attack, Sylva said the attack is very sad and scores a new low for the politics of Bayelsa State.

Read Also: Pastor Olukoya reveals Why MFM does not celebrate Christmas

He said: “This attack reveals how negative emotional investment in politics has continued to drag people to the far edges of desperation, cynicism and total disregard for human life.”

He also sent his warmest solidarity and regards to the family of Goodluck Jonathan, the Nigerian Army on the loss of their personnel, the people of Otuoke community, and all affected at this very steep and trying moment.

Sylva urged security agencies to bring swiftly the perpetrators and those that inspire them to book.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

