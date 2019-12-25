As the world marks Christmas in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ, telecommunications firm, Globacom, has charged Nigerians to show love to one another and to be liberal during the Yuletide by sharing their material possessions with the needy.

In a goodwill message issued in Lagos, the company encouraged Christians to be mindful of the real essence of Christmas, saying that sharing is a cardinal principle of Christianity as exemplified by the teaching of Jesus Christ.

“As we celebrate Christmas, let us prepare for the second coming of Christ in our acts and deeds and in caring for our loved ones and neighbours. We should always remember that the advent of Christ is near,” the company stressed.

According to the total telecommunications company, the Yuletide is equally the celebration of the love of God for mankind demonstrated through the birth of Jesus Christ whose teachings on giving still resonate more than 2000 years after his birth.

“We, therefore, call on all Nigerians to allow the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ to engender progress and amity in the society through good neighbourliness, selflessness and unity”, Globacom said.

The company further admonished Christians to foster greater love, brotherliness and peace in the country, adding, “the best way to celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace is to dwell in peace and harmony with other compatriots irrespective of their religious inclinations. Christ was and is still a rallying point for all humanity as His teachings celebrate oneness and the indiscriminate love of God”.

The company reminded Christians that Jesus made himself a perfect example of the values of love, humility, kindness, righteous living and fruits of the spirit which would guarantee eternal life.

Globacom assured Nigerians of uninterrupted voice, data and Short Messaging Service (SMS) during and beyond the Christmas and New Year holidays.

