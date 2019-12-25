As the nation joins the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Christmas, two chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have felicitated with Nigerians with messages of courage and hope.

The national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, urged them to allow the birth of Jesus Christ energise them to stand for justice and resist dictatorship while the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, tasked them to keep hope alive for a better Nigeria.

Prince Secondus, in a Christmas message to Nigerians, said that they should use this period to seek God ‘s face to save the country from the hands of evil ones who are insensitive to the plight of the suffering masses.

In a statement from his media office signed by Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, Prince Secondus noted that the political and economic retrogression currently being faced by Nigerians can only be stemmed by Jesus whose birth at Christmas brought hope to humanity.

“A Yuletide occasion like Christmas provides ample opportunity for us to seek the messiah to meet us at the point of our needs and desires”, he stated.

He said that the worrisome state of the nation could have been averted if people who govern have the fear of God in them

The PDP national chairman then noted that as Christmas marks the birthday anniversary of Jesus Christ, there is no better time than now to seek God’s intervention for a rescuer who would save this country.

“The indignation across the land says it all that the people are sad and disillusioned, this is a fact whether they believe it or not, let us therefore use this period to pray for a peaceful country where leaders fear God and play by the rules.

“Love for one another is the real reason for this season and Christians should do nothing but show love to all Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion by building on those things that unite rather than what divides us.

Secondus, on behalf of the leadership and members of the PDP, wished all Nigerians joyful and trouble free festivity.

Also, former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, in a congratulatory message to the Christian community in Nigeria, urged Nigerians to allow love and hope be their guiding principle as they mark the festivities.

Atiku Abubakar said that Nigerians, notably the Christian community, should be thankful to God that the Christmas festivities, heralding the birth of Jesus Christ, have come again.

The Waziri Adamawa said love is the conqueror of all things, including the challenges and tribulations that befell many people during the year and that having come thus far to celebrate Christmas, hope should remain the watchword of the faithful that the future would be better.

In a statement by Paul Ibe, his media aide, Atiku urged Christians to celebrate with all their heart and extend their joy to all their neighbours including their fellow countrymen.

He said that going by all that happened in the course of the year, it is only love, hope and expectations of a better future that can hold Nigeria and all mankind together.

