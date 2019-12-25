A Member House of the Representatives from Plateau, Solomon Maren, has decried the alleged abduction of his constituent, Miss Jennifer Ukambong, an aid worker, by the Boko Haram insurgents in Borno



Maren,who represents Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, said Ukambong was abducted by the terrorists on Dec. 22.

The lawmaker in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos, said the victim was a medical aid worker with Alliance for International Medical Action.

“Ukambong, an orphaned indigene of Bokkos Local Government Area, was abducted along with several others in a brutal ambush along Monguno-Maiduguri road on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

“This happened on the day she was marking the 21st remembrance of her dear father’s demise.

“This came as a brutal shock to us, and as a representative of the peaceful people of this constituency, my heart bleeds.

“This is particularly so as reports say another indigene of Bokkos was three weeks ago kidnapped by the same insurgents in the North-East.

“I am pained that for the third time in three months, four of my innocent constituents have been abducted by Boko Haram in Borno.

“These are harmless citizens who by reason of their professional callings have found themselves working in the troubled region, providing humanitarian help to victims of insurgency.

“Mr Lawrence Duna Dacighir and Godfrey Ali Shikagham, both carpenters from Mangu Local Government Area, working with an international NGO were publicly executed in a widely circulated video in October 2019,” he said.

Maren stated that the entire Mangu-Bokkos constituency had yet to recover from the experience and now they were confronted with abduction of Miss Jennifer Ukambong.

According to the lawmaker, these abductions among many instances show the level of security challenges being experienced in the country.

“As legislators, we will continue to enact laws and carry out all necessary functions with regards to national security.

“I, in particular, will not hesitate to throw up meaningful debates that will guarantee the safety and general wellbeing of Nigerians and my constituents in particular, wherever they are.

“This includes the prompt and safe rescue of Jennifer and her fellow abductees,” he said

Maren called on security agencies in charge of security in Borno to do their best to rescue Ukambong and other abductees. (NAN)

