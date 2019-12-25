Bayelsa State Governor-elect, Chief David Lyon, has commiserated with the family members of the deceased as well as officers and men of the Nigerian Army over the loss of one soldier during the Tuesday attack on the residence of the former President Goodluck Jonathan at his country home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

Lyon, who condemned the attack in its totality, described it as barbaric, inhuman and senseless.

In a media chat with newsmen in Yenagoa on Wednesday, the Governor-elect urged the military in the country to rise and unmask those behind the dastardly acts and bring them to justice.

He also commended the soldiers on guard for repelling the attack that would have caused a major setback for the country and the state in particular in this yuletide period.

Lyon, also thanked Bayelsans for their calmness, peaceful disposition, and continued love for the former President and the good people of Otuoke for their unity despite the attack on their land which took the life of a gallant security personnel that has dedicated his lifetime to the service of the country.

The Governor-elect also used the medium to felicitate with Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan, on the celebration of Christmas and also wished them a prosperous new year ahead.

He noted that the state is proud of their simple lifestyle which is worthy of emulation, adding that the loyalty and selfless service of Jonathan to the country and beyond is quiet unique.

Lyon used the occasion to commiserate with Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and his wife over the unfortunate incidence and urged them to be steadfast in their belief in God.

