A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and deputy campaign manager for Buhari presidential campaign team, Architect Waziri Bulama, has expressed confidence that his aspiration of becoming the party’s national secretary is enjoying widespread endorsement.

Bulama, who said his aspiration to the office of National Secretary of the party, was consensus amongst many stakeholders after he willingly stepped down in the last convention in 2018, stated that his aspiration is being driven by his urge to serve the party better.

The former Buhari campaign manager said the President has delivered on all campaign promises of the APC before the 2019 general election.

He spoke with the APC press corps members during an interaction in Abuja.

He said: “After the presidential campaign, we had options to pick other assignments to contribute our quota to the management of government in our country but most of my colleagues felt that look we should renew our aspiration to be in the party, to help our leaders, to organise and manage things in the party and administer the party in line with the expectations of members. I am very comfortable at the moment with the endorsements I have received.

“Most of the stakeholder groups are from the forum of state chairmen to Buhari support organisation, to presidential support committee, to National coalition of Buhari support group (NCBSG) and most governors and ministers have endorsed us”.

The aspirant expressed no worries about the delay in filling vacant positions in the party secretariat, stressing that the delay in taking a decision is largely because the party relies on due process and extensive consultation before taking a decision.

“Our party is not one where leaders take a decision and impose. So I believe at the right time the party will sit and decide and take a decision on this matter.

“I am not worried really, I am very comfortable and happy with the party. I am happy with what the party is doing in managing Nigeria and I am also happy seeing all our colleagues doing their very best in managing ministries, in managing agencies and departments of this country and delivering on our undertakings to make Nigeria work and work for the greater benefit of Nigerians”.

Bulama commended the administration of President Buhari for delivering on promises made by the party in 2015 which he said earned the APC victory in the 2019 election.

He said the 2019 election victory was a validation for APC and also the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari who Nigerians first elected in 2015 as president of Nigeria.

“His leadership style and the programmes he ran in the first four years from 2015 to 2019 was accepted by Nigerians and that is why he was re-elected with an overwhelming majority with more votes than 2015 and more spread than 2015.

“For us, the first take away is that we did well haven taken Nigeria from political chaos, economic recession and social breakdown.

“There was a problem of insecurity that overwhelmed Nigeria in 2014 and 2015, part of Nigeria had been taken over by bandits and Boko Haram. The economy was at a standstill, close to 30 states were not paying salaries, even the federal civil service were struggling to pay salaries, pensioners were finding it difficult to get their rights and Nigeria really was considered still pariah nation by the international community

“But coming forward, we have been able to get our place, we have been able to secure Nigeria, and we have been able to recover greater part of the territories controlled by bandits. We have been able to rescue the nation from economic depression, we stabilised the economy and it is now on the path of growth and we have been able to promote peace, brotherhood and harmony.

“Projects from 2015 to 2019 have been evenly distributed. The Ministry of Works has come out with all the works to show how all these projects were evenly distributed while actually the budget the country was cash strapped as at 2014/2015 and we succeeded in spending 4.3 trillion naira in funding capital projects alone.

“Till now, the president has approved the release of addition 600 billion Naira for capital projects and as you can see all the ministries are very busy and they are working very hard to execute projects to develop infrastructure and fund projects all over the country,” Bulama added.

