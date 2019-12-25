Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa and the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Aminu Iya-Abbas have felicitated with Christian faithful in the state on Christmas.

In their statements in Yola on Wednesday, they said that Christmas stood as unique time of the year to extend goodwill and prayers for peace in the land.

They also said that it remained a special time to acknowledge those who kept faith with, stood firm and supported the leadership of the state in its commitment to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

The leaders expressed hope that the New Year would also find the people of the state united, stronger and happier together.

Meanwhile, Fintiri has approved the appointment of Mr Humwashi Wonosikou as his Press Secretary.

A statement by his Director-General, Media and Communications, Mr Solomon Kumangar, said Mr Mohammed Tukur and Mr Zenald Zidon were also appointed as Senior Special Advisers (SSA) on New Media, while Mr Sheriff Alhassan was appointed as SSA Electronic Media.

Other appointments included that of Mr Sunday Wugira as SSA Public Affairs,Mr Aminu Ismaila as SSA Primary Healthcare and Mr Victor Dogo as SSA Social Mobilisation.

The remaining appointees were Mr Abdurahman Bobboi, Special Adviser Political; Mr Halilu Malabu, Special Adviser Revenue and Banking; Ms Hanatu Kadala, Special Adviser Education; and Ms Mary Adamu, Press/Information Officer to the First Lady. (NAN)

