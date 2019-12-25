Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has appealed to all residents to pray for Kaduna state and the country, for peace and harmony in our communities as well as for progress and development.

In a Christmas message signed by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, the Special Adviser on Media and Communication on Wednesday, El-Rufai also asked the people of Kaduna state to uphold each other and embrace the lofty values that Christmas signifies.

The statement further quoted Gov. El-Rufai as congratulating Christian faithful and celebrating with them on the occasion of Christmas.

‘’ This joyful festival marks the birth of Jesus Christ, famously described as the Prince of Peace. Christmas is a profound moment of hope and goodwill, and I congratulate the Christian community on this special occasion,’’ he said.

The governor further reminded that “Jesus Christ and His message are the core of the Christian faith. From the humble moment of His birth in Bethlehem, his example, teachings and sacrifice have moved men and women across the world to aspire to be better persons and to accomplish great deeds of faith and service.’’

“El-Rufai wishes everyone in Kaduna State, Nigeria and the rest of the World a very Merry Christmas. He prays that the peace and blessings of this season shall abide with all,’’ the statement added.(NAN)

