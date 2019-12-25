Comrade Timi Frank a political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari has succeeded in oppressing its citizens.

Frank reacting to the release of Omoyele Sowore, leader of the ‘Revolution Now Movement”, and Col. Sambo Dasuki, former National Security Adviser in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja said : “Buhari’s government has succeeded in oppressing its citizens, no more freedom of speech and the right to assemble.

Timi Frank

Frank hailed the six senators of the United States of America and the American government for making the Nigerian government to release the duo.

Frank also thanked all Nigerians, especially a human right lawyer, Femi Falana, who stood up to fight for justice even in the face of treat to their lives.

Frank said if not for the pressure by the USA government and some of its senators, Sowore would still be languishing in DSS detention without charge.

He also called on the USA, EU, UN and all lovers of Nigerians in to put more pressure on to release other political prisoners.

Frank said: “Buhari’s government has succeeded in oppressing its citizens, no more freedom of speech and the right to assemble.

Just a few days ago, APC thugs beat to stupor Deji Adeyanju, the activist, for protesting the continued detention of Sowore.



“I appeal to the USA, EU and all democratic countries where rule of law applies to issue visa ban on the government officials of this clueless government whose stock in trade is to disobey court orders that don’t favor them, oppress Nigerians by depriving them of their fundamental human right to associate and express themselves freely, this government is very powerful when it comes to oppressing innocent Nigerians but very weak when it comes to fighting corruption and insurgency.

“No government has disgraced and embarrassed Nigeria before the international community like Buhari government, it took the USA senators to speak out before sowore was released while our Nigerian senators are busy rubber stamping all Buhari’s request to the senate.

“I call on the USA government despite the blackmail to do more to ensure that other political detainees and journalists are freed.

“Sowore like Dasuki were granted bail by courts of competent jurisdiction but the tyrant General Buhari and the cabal decided to flaunt the order. Dasuki spent 4 years in DSS detention despite several bail granted by the courts while Sowore was rearrested a day after he was granted bail without charges.

“It is a shame that this government cannot put its house in order, they speak from both sides of the mouth as they are clueless.

“Just last week, the AGF Malami said he cannot order the DSS to release Sowore without recourse to the court, yet a week later, he ordered the same DSS to release Sowore.

“What has changed in a week to make the AGF order the DSS to release Sowore? It is the pressure from the international community, especially the American senators and the USA government that compelled this clueless government to release Sowore.

“A few days ago, Femi Adesina, the spokesperson of General Buhari said nobody appointed the USA the police of the world, yet a few days later, they have not only released Sowore but they also released Dasuki and the AGF suddenly remember that he can appeal their bail. The fear of the police of the world made you release Sowore,” Frank stated.

“I appeal to the USA, EU and all democratic countries where of law applies, to issue on the government officials of this government whose stock in trade is to disobey court orders that don’t favor them, oppress Nigerians by depriving them of their fundamental human right to associate and express themselves freely.

“I call on the USA government, despite the blackmail, to do more to ensure that other political detainees and journalists are freed.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

