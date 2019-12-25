The Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Tuesday, urged the presidency to go the whole hog and release other detainees who the courts have granted bail.

Abaribe spoke against the backdrop of the release of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) and activist, Omoyele Sowore.

In a statement released by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, the Minority Leader said though the release was encouraging, yet the presidency must go the whole hog and release other detainees facing similar fate like the Islamic cleric, Shiek El-zakzaky.

“The presidency must seize the momentum and release the rest, they must not be seen to be selective or acting on impulse. Again, the Federal Government must now respect and adhere to the rule of law at all times.

“It is becoming obvious that the country may face certain isolation from the international community if the government continues to disregard valid court orders.

We must respect all statutory institutions of government and pay greater attention to the principle of separation of power. This is the way to go in a democracy”, Abaribe said.

