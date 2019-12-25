The Acting Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Mrs Esther Kwaghe, has urged pilgrims to Israel to pray for the sustainable peace and progress of Nigeria.

Kwaghe gave the advice while addressing the first batch of Plateau State 2019 pilgrims to the Holy Land in commemoration of the Christmas day celebration on Wednesday in Israel.

According to her, Nigeria and Nigerians needed God’s intervention now more than ever, hence the need to intensify prayers.

“The need and the urgency to pray for ourselves, our neigbours and our nation can never be over emphasised; pilgrimage has provided us opportunity to seek God and see his works.

“As we convene at the physical realities of the holy sites we see the Bible stories live, so we are privileged even today that we are commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

“You need to pray for yourself; probably you do not want to be under condition you are faced with today, but when you pray God will bless and help you.

“Pray for yourself and for the transformation and revival of Nigeria; therefore we are here to pray for God to grant us sustainable peace and progress,” Kwaghe said.

She enjoined the pilgrims to always study the Bible as that would impact morally on their lives, the lives of their neighbours and even the nation at large.

Read Also: Jubilation as Woman delivers baby after missing menstruation for 13 years

She advised parents to always lead exemplary lifestyle as means to promote behavioral change and nation building process.

“Fathers if you have not been good parents or husbands in your homes, when you return to Nigeria ensure you lead by showing good morals at your home front.

“It is by so doing you can transform your family and impact people positively, which is one major way our society can be developed.” She added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured preaching by Rev. Isaiah Magaji, Chairman, Conference of State Executive Secretaries, and praise and worship by the pilgrims.

The pilgrims, who are the first batch from Plateau for this year’s pilgrimage consists of clerics and winners of the second edition of the National Bible Quiz competition, among other Christians.

The pilgrims departed Abuja on Dec. 17 and are expected to return to Nigeria after completion of the pilgrimage on Dec. 26.

Highpoint of the pilgrimage, so far, was the visit to the Sea of Galilee, Capernaum, Tagbha, Jordan River and Mount of Beatitudes where Jesus delivered sermon.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

