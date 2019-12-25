Akure – Hon. Adedayo Omolafe, a member of House of Representatives representing Akure North and South Federal Constituency, has apologised to his constituents for any wrong he did to them.

Omolafe made the apology in a Christmas message to his constituents a copy of which was made available by his Media Aide, Mr Mucheal Adeyeye, on Wednesday in Akure.

“I want to wholeheartedly apologise to all those who I may have offended in recent time either directly through my actions and inability to pick calls or any other means.

“I seek your understanding at this time and wish to state that such actions are not deliberate.

“We are already working on modalities to make frequent interactions, discussions and feedback much easier.

“Above all, I solicit your support through prayers and feedbacks so that we can build a more prosperous constituency of our dream,” he said.

Omolafe said there was no gainsaying that the outgoing year was characterised by challenges and seemingly insurmountable difficulties.

According to him, in spite all these uncertainties, he has been able to set the foundation for people-oriented representation that will rekindle hope of better tomorrow.

” A well structured plan and programme is being put together for our people to give them a new lease of life.

“I am committed to the social contract of empowering our people and making them self-sustained through our various interventions and developmental programmes that will be unveiled soon.

“I shall do this in a pragmatic way devoid of any form of sentiments and bias.

“There are plans underway to engage our youths in skills acquisitions, especially in ICT, agriculture and other areas of national and international need.

” And our women and the aged will not be left out in the plan.

“With all sense of modesty and responsibility, I am optimistic that better and greater things await us in the year 2020,” he said.

The lawmaker urged his constituents not to be disturbed as he would unveil the programmes in few months and deliver the dividends of democracy and his electoral promises to them.

He said that the journey to greatness had started, stressing that it would be successful.

Omolafe commended them for their unflinching support and prayers, vowing not to take their loyalty for granted.(NAN)

