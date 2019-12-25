Gombe – Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has felicitated with Christian faithful, calling on them to uphold the legacy of unity, tolerance and good neighbourliness .



Yahaya stated this in a statement by Mr Ismaila Misilli, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in Gombe on Wednesday.



“Gov. Inuwa Yahaya enjoins Christians and all Nigerians alike, to sustain their abiding faith in God and maintain peace, unity and virtues that promote the progress of the state and the country,” he said.

He urged the people to rededicate themselves and remain steadfast in prayers.



“On this significant occasion of Christmas, I extend my best wishes to the Christian community and all citizens of the country.



“This period reminds us of the need to uphold the virtues of love, selflessness and tolerance.



“I call on all of us, to reflect on the lessons of the season, which presents an opportunity to love and share,” he said.



He urged the people to use the period to pray for peace, progress and prosperity of the state and the country.



He assured of his administration’s commitment to continue to initiate and execute policies and programmes that will promote unity and peaceful in the state.(NAN)

