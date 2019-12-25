Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state on Wednesday urged Christian faithful to intensify prayers for the peace and unity of Nigeria.



Bagudu’s message was contained in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi.

Bagudu advised them to imbibe the virtues of love and compassion as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

He affirmed his commitment to accord all religious groups an atmosphere of freedom and liberty to worship and conduct their religious activities.

“Bagudu extends his New year message to all the people of the state and other Nigerians appealing to them to pray for peace and prosperity of the nation,” he said. (NAN)

