Rev. Istifanus Koce, of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Good News Church, Kuje, has called on Christians to make extra efforts in promoting peace across the country.

Koce gave the admonition in his Sunday message at ECWA Good News Church, AA2 in Kuje, FCT.

He advised Nigerians, particularly Christians to reduce their quest for material things and focus more on serving God.

According to him, greater success could be achieved, if more efforts are geared toward focusing on God’s promises than on man, because in Him lies our hope and aspirations.

He said that a truly transformed Christian would be detached from material things and focus more on ensuring that the less privileged in the society had the basic needs.

“The ultimate focus of Christmas should be the gift of eternal life, that whosoever shall believe in him, shall not perish but have eternal life.

“Eternal life is the focused gift for Christmas, so celebrating Christmas without eternal life is a wasted celebration.

“Over attachment to material goods leads to anxiety, high blood pressure and depression, particularly in the quest to acquire wealth.

“When Christians are truly transformed, they will realise that God created them not to acquire big houses, prestigious positions or fancy cars but to serve him,” he said.

He said that complaining without evolving workable solutions to problems would not get the country out of its present situation.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sunday service featured scriptural readings, songs ministration and worship to mark Christmas celebrations. (NAN)

