President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all elements whose actions are opposed to what the Christmas season represents, especially insurgents, terrorists, armed robbers, kidnappers and economic saboteurs, to retrace their steps and join people of goodwill and common humanity.

The President made the call in his Christmas message to Nigerians on Tuesday in Abuja.

President Buhari, however, warned that those who failed to adhere to the advice would face the wrath of the law, as the nation’s security agencies were ever ready to confront and defeat them.

He said: “It is in line with the spirit of Christmas that I call on all elements whose actions are opposed to what the season represents, especially, insurgents, terrorists, armed robbers, kidnappers and economic saboteurs, to retrace their steps and join people of goodwill and common humanity.

“If they fail to heed this call, they will meet their end as the armed forces, security and law-enforcement agencies are poised now to confront and defeat them.’’

The President stated that all law abiding citizens must make extra efforts to live in peace and harmony with their neighbours, irrespective of differences.

President Buhari, who noted with delight that incidents of violence and conflicts had reduced drastically owing to the several operations embarked on by the security agencies, said “we must not let our guards down’’.

According to him, Christmas indicates good tidings of hope and redemption.

He said Nigerians can look forward to a turnaround in his administration’s priority areas of fighting corruption, providing security, economic diversification, job creation and infrastructure upgrade.

“Having recently signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill into Law, I reiterate my promise during the presentation of the Budget Proposals before the National Assembly on Oct. 8 that: `We remain resolutely committed to the actualisation of our vision of a bright and prosperous future for all Nigerians.’

Buhari promised that the 2020 Budget of Sustainable Growth and Job Creation would be rigorously implemented to further deepen its impact on the generality of the people.

He also thanked the leadership and members of the National Assembly for the speedy consideration and passage of the 2020 Budget Proposals.

The President also expressed the hope that this new era of cordiality and cooperation between the executive and the legislature would fast-track the collective commitment to giving the citizens better life and governance.

On Christmas celebration, President Buhari urged all Nigerians to shun actions which negate the spirit of the season.

“However, celebrating the spirit and virtues of Christmas need not be a one-day affair, but rather, ought to continue into the New Year,’’ he said.

He, therefore, enjoined all citizens to imbibe and demonstrate the essence of the season of love; goodwill among all the ethnic groups in the country; giving and sharing; strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and good neighbourliness; and focusing on all that bind the nation together as one united country.

“As we celebrate Christmas, let us remember to pray for members of our armed forces and other security agencies who are making so much sacrifice to protect us from people of evil intent.

“We should also extend love to the families of those whose bread-winners made the ultimate sacrifice while defending their fatherland.

“I appeal to motorists to drive with care this festive season, while road safety and security officials should ensure compliance with safety measures to avoid needless accidents and attendant loss of life and property.

“I wish you a Merry Christmas, and a more fulfilling New Year 2020,’’ he said.

