As Christians celebrate Christmas, the Oyo State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr. Benjamin Akanmu, has urged them to use the period to show love to their neighbours.

Akanmu, who made this admonition, said this became necessary in appreciation of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, who surrendered himself on the cross to save humanity.

The CAN chairman spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Akanmu called on Christians to love people around them to the extent of giving out whatever it could cost them to reconcile them to God.

The CAN chairman urged those in authority to be compassionate to their subordinates in order to develop the spirit of giving and forgiveness and have peace in the country.

“In the beginning, God created human beings, placed them in the Garden of Eden to fellowship with Him but they transgressed and He drove them out; still there was a plan to reconcile them to God.

“That is the reason for the birth of Jesus (Christmas) to redeem and set humans free from the bondage of Satan and get them back to the rightful position, so we are celebrating the instrument of salvation, Jesus,” Akanmu said.

Also speaking, the Catholic Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Most Rev. Emmanuel Badejo, urged leaders at all levels to emulate God, who fulfilled his promises to send His son Jesus to save the world and start fulfilling their promises to citizens.

According to Badejo, Christmas reminded Christians that God should always be part of His children’s existence and decision.

He urged the Christian faithful to make the love and sacrifice of Jesus Christ worthwhile by living good and godly lives.

“Government at all levels, whether Muslim or Christians should factor God into governance and work for justice and peace.

“God wants the good of everybody and also wants everybody to live well; so government must work hard to bring back the good times.

“This can only be done through respect for the rule of law, justice and accountability.

“We cannot genuinely celebrate Christmas if some Nigerians are unjustly incarcerated, some held in captivity, and others being denied justice by powerful people,” Badejo said.

