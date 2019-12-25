.Ex-NSA’s lawyer, Ozekhome hail FG’s decision

.Senior lawyer wants El-Zakzaky, other political prisoners released

After five years in detention, the Federal Government has at last ordered the immediate release of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Mohammed Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

The Federal Government also released the convener of #RevolutionNow protest and owner of online media outlet, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, who was rearrested on December 6, despite the bail granted him by the court.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), made this public in a statement on Tuesday signed by himself.

Malami said the decision to release them was in compliance with the bail granted the two by various courts.

Army troops dislodge ISWAP terrorists, kill top commander, others in Borno, Yobe

The statement reads: “The office of the honourable Attorney General of the Federation has reviewed the pending criminal charges against the duo of Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) and Omoyele Sowore.

“Whilst the Federal High Court has exercised its discretion in granting bail to the defendants in respect of the charges against them, I am also not unmindful of the right of the Complainant/Prosecution to appeal or further challenge the grant of bail by the court having regards to extant legal provisions, particularly Section 169 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

“However, my office has chosen to comply with the court orders while considering the pursuit of its rights of appeal and/or review of the order relating to the bail as granted or varied by the courts.

“In line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and in compliance with the bail granted to Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) (as recently varied by the Court of Appeal) and the bail granted to Omoyele Sowore, I have directed the State Security Services to comply with the order granting bail to the Defendants and effect their release.

“The two defendants are enjoined to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land.

“I wish to reiterate again the utmost regard of my office for the entire judicial structure of Nigeria.

“This administration remains unrelenting in deepening the rule of law and the administration of justice in general.”

Meanwhile, reactions from senior lawyers on Tuesday trailed the directive for the release of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) and the convener of #RevolutionNow Protest, Omoleye Sowore by the Federal Government.

Dasuki’s lawyer, Ahmed Raji (SAN), on hearing the news said: “We thank God Almighty. We thank God Almighty. And we thank God Almighty. We thank the President of our country, the Attorney General of the Federation, the entire Judiciary and all Nigerians. It is well with us. May God continue to be with all of us.”

Another lawyer, Mr. Sebastian Hon (SAN), in his reaction, said: “Although belated, it is a welcome development. The continued detention of these fellows and other political prisoners continues to be detestable, been actions taken in flagrant violation of court orders. The axiom is that the Judiciary is the last hope of the common. Any person, government or institution that carries on as if they are a law unto themselves is headed for imminent self-immolation. The rash of both local and foreign condemnation of government’s actions, no doubt, led to this impromptu order of release from custody. This is a welcome sign that the world is a global village, where physical boundaries become mere normative or nominal demarcations. Nigerians are suffering and groaning under the weight of the harshest economic policies and an extremely precarious security reality; but the government pretends not to be aware. In such situations of abject poverty and exposure to avoidable security snares, open confrontation and conflagration are always ready alternatives for the restive citizenry. This is where we are today. Unfortunately, anybody who tells truth to power is labelled an enemy. But the truth cannot be suppressed forever.

“Now, all political prisoners should similarly be released. El-Zakzaky should also be released forthwith. Impunity, nepotism and abuse of power should cease from the seat of power. With these done, Nigeria, which is now a pariah nation, may bounce back to life.

Reacting, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), said the order for the release of Dasuki and Sowore is good for rule of law.

According to him, the order by the Federal Government through the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for the immediate release of Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd), who has been in detention for about 4 years, and Omoyele Sowore, who has been detained since August 2019 is salutary for democracy, respect for fundamental rights of the citizens and observance of rule of law.

His said: “I am happy the government has finally realised its faux pas and is seeing the same light which I saw since 2015, when I kicked against the illegal incarceration of Dasuki.

“It is never too late to take corrective measures and make amends. There is nothing like something good happening at a bad time, or something bad happening at a good time.

“This government is beginning to see the importance of the rule of law prevailing over rule of the thumb and over so-called national security, which is a euphemism for security of a government in power. The government should add El-Zakzaky to the list of detainees to be released, because the whole world, aside government apologists and grovellers, see all of them as political prisoners. Respect for rule of law and citizens’ fundamental rights constitute some of the key building blocks of democracy.

“Obedience to court orders, however distasteful, constitute the irreducible minimum of a civilised nation. The government should build on this fresh air of freedom to stop tormenting Nigerians with maximum fear and subjugation, making them discuss in whispers and walking sumnabulistically like Ayi Kwei Armah’s “the living dead”. I thank Mr. President. I commend the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for this democratic gesture”.

