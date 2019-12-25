Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on residents to be Christ-like during the Yuletide by imbibing the virtues of obedience, meekness, sacrifice and humility – some of which were identified with Jesus Christ.

The Governor said the best way to celebrate Christmas is to show love to one another and ensure peaceful co-existence during and after the season.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu advised all road users to obey traffic rules and observe road signs to prevent accidents.

Sanwo-Olu encouraged all residents travelling out of Lagos with their loved ones to remain safety conscious, just as he advised that any suspicious movements should be reported to security agencies through the emergency toll-free lines – 767 and 112.

While wishing everyone a safe and exciting Christmas celebrations, the Governor encouraged residents and holiday-makers to visit any of the venues of the Greater Lagos Fiesta, which is part of activities lined up by the State Government to entertain citizens across the five divisions of Lagos State.

He assured that Lagosians will reap more dividends of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda in year 2020 by witnessing new initiatives in Transportation, Health, Housing, Education and other programmes.

Mr. Governor prayed for God’s guidance in the remaining days of the year and wished all residents a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

