The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the attack on the Otuoke country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan by unknown gunmen and subsequently called for a probe of the attack.

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, National Publicity Secretary of the APC, in a statement, said “following reports that gunmen attacked the country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) demands from security and intelligence agencies a swift, sweeping and thorough probe of the shocking incident.

“The APC joins other well-meaning Nigerians in condemning the attack in its entirety. We call on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors.

“We extend condolences to the family of the soldier who reportedly died in the attack. The party also wishes the other injured soldier a full and speedy recovery”.

