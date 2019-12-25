The Defence Headquarters, on Tuesday, said that a false alarm has being raised by a self-styled online whistle blower alleging embezzlement in the military.

It said the false alarm is claiming “underpayment of soldiers as provided in the Manual of Financial Administration for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (MAFA) 2017.”

A statement signed by Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, clarified that the insinuation that personnel of the Armed Forces are under remunerated as against the provisions of MAFA 2017 is unfounded and untrue.

“Contrary to the claims made by the Twitter handle @ millisaint, the said document has not been activated and therefore yet to be implemented, since the appropriation 2020 was recently passed. The provisions of the MAFA document are thus billed to be operational in year 2020.”

“It is also essential to point out that MAFA allowances are not part of the Salary Structure of the Armed Forces, consequently, even when implemented, the salary structure will remain unchanged, the DHQ explained.

Furthermore, the DDI said: “The anticipated impactful change on the salary structure will only come as a result of the recently approved 30,000 Naira minimum wage that will be paid by IPPIS.”

“It is also expedient to advice the whistle blower to endeavour to verify his information from reliable and authorised sources to establish the veracity of his information as it is capable of causing disaffection within the ranks of the Armed Forces”.

He enjoined members of the public to discountenance the misinformation as it is misguided and bereft of any iota of truth.

The DHQ reassured all personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and members of the public that personnel welfare is paramount in the vision and mission of the current leadership of the military and any form of short-changing of personnel will be met with stiff penalties.

