The Founder and Chief Executive officer of Islam Channel, Ali Muhammad Harrath has arrived Nigeria’s commercial city, Lagos, for the 2019 Guild of Muslim Professionals (GMP) Convention.

The convention is in collaboration with Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) which was declared opened a few hours ago.

Ali Muhammad Harrath, CEO of Islam Channel

The Tunisian Muslim entrepreneur arrived today Wednesday, at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. He was received by the officials of both the GMP and the MPAC and accompanied to his hotel in Ikeja where he would be lodging for the two-day visit to Nigeria.

He is billed to deliver a keynote address on the topic “Islamophobia and Challenges of Muslims in Global Society” at the 2019 Convention themed “The World by 2050: How Ready Are We?” currently holding at the Academy Guest House & Events Hall, Lateef Jakande, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos from today, 25th to 26th December, 2019.

Ali Muhammad Harrath, CEO of Islam Channel, has turned out to be a household name for his remarkable feats of lending voice to scores of voiceless and defenseless Muslims in the media with his creative and ingenious television bringing their plights to bare.

The man Harrath stands for entrepreneurial success. His academic background is sterling and alluring, studying in both the East and West. He began his academic career in the field of engineering. However, his curiousity and inquisitiveness propelled him to study Philosophy and Theology in Iran, and then Politics and Geography in the UK.

Some of his projects include The Global Peace and Unity Festival, where he successfully chaired six grand events. The 2010 event attracted over 100,000 Muslims and non-Muslims to gather across the two-day event, making The GP&U a unique and distinctive event ever to be held. The GP&U has proved to break barriers and build bridges between the variety of cultures that follow the Islamic faith, as well as with other communities.

Mohamed Ali is a phenomenon in media, providing adequate representation for Muslims within the UK which has expanded to both Muslims and non-Muslims around the Globe. For these tremendous efforts, he has been deemed worthy of speaking to the participants at the 2019 Convention organised by the GMP in conjunction with the MPAC.

