Carlo Ancelotti says he may give his “good friend” Zlatan Ibrahimovic a call ahead of the January transfer window, and that the striker can come to Everton “if he wants”.

The 38-year-old striker is free to move to a new club after ending his spell with LA Galaxy and worked under Ancelotti at Paris Saint-Germain during the 2012-13 season.

Speaking in his first press conference since signing his four-and-a-half-year deal at Goodison Park, Ancelotti said: “Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a good friend of mine.

“Fortunately I have trained a lot of fantastic players. Ibrahimovic finished his period in the United States and I don’t know what his idea is.

“I have to call him – maybe I am going to call him. If he wants to come to Liverpool to enjoy, he can come.”

Signing Ibrahimovic would be a coup for Everton, whose last major trophy was the FA Cup in 1995.

The former Sweden international has won 11 league titles in four countries. He also won the Europa League and League Cup during his 20-month spell with Manchester United, where he scored 29 goals in 53 games.

