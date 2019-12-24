The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has cautioned owners of filling stations in Zamfara State against selling petroleum product in Jerry cans.

Alhaji Ango Haruna, Controller in charge of Gusau, DPR Field Office, gave the warning on Tuesday during the surveillance patrol in some filling stations in Magami town of Gusau local government area of the state.

He said that the Department was so concerned on the issue since it had to do with security.

“You know there is an allegation that in Zamfara some unpatriotic citizens supply petroleum products to bandits in the bush.

“Today, we intercepted various black maketers conveying Jerry cans loaded with petroleum products at different filing stations in the state.

“Even though they told us that they are going to some villages where there is no filling station, but we didn’t believe them,” he said.

According to him, “Whenever we arrested them we won’t allow them to go with the products; we always ask them to return it to the station.

“This is very critical area that requires synergy between all stakeholders including the DPR, state government, security agencies and filling stations owners among others.

“We have to work together in order to complement government’s efforts in addressing the security challenges bedevilling the state and the country in general.

“I am using this medium to warn filling station managers to desist from the act’ because if we catch anyone he/ she will be sanctioned’’, he said.

(NAN)

