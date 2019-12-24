The Corps Marshal Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, on Tuesday in Abuja conducted alcohol test for drivers in Jabi park to ensure safety of lives and properties during the Yuletide.

Oyeyemi represented by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, said that one of the reasons for increase in crashes during yuletide season was drunkenness.

He said that the Corps had deemed it fit to randomly conduct the test for drivers using alcholyser and breathalyser.

He also said that the action had taken place in various parks across the country, saying that any driver found positive would not be allowed to drive but to save lives.

“We have deemed it fit to go out to parks in continuation of our lined up activities for the year operations by applying alcholysers and breathalysers randomly on the drivers.

“Out of the four drivers checked, one tested positive and this means he would not be allowed to drive today. We are not happy that one out of four is positive, we would have loved to score 100 per cent.

“This shows that some of the drivers are still in the habit of drinking. We would have loved a situation that no one was tested positive.

“We have spoken to the Secretary, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) council and he has promised us that the driver tested positive will not drive and the Corps will also do follow up to ensure he is not allowed,’’ he said.

Oyeyemi said that the Corps had deployed regular and special marshals to various places across the country to ensure there was no gridlock during the Yuletide.

“The reports we are getting across the country shows that there are no issues and people are getting to their destination peacefully.

“The only issue we have is people driving against the traffic and these people are driving with siren. But we are taking care of that by making sure we get their numbers and report to the appropriate authorities,’’ he said.

The Assistant Secretary, FCT council, Mr Lawrence Fadipe commended the FRSC for ensuring lives and properties were safe.

Fadipe assured the commuters and the public at large on road safety, adding that the Yuletide season would be peaceful and crash free.

“We are always cooperating with FRSC. Although what they are doing may not be 100 per cent perfect to our members, but we believe they are there because of the lives of the citizens.

“The National Road Transport Union Workers has its bylaws. If we want to deceive the FRSC, we wouldn’t have brought out the driver that tested positive, but we did that because we want to be sincere.

“The driver tested positive will face the necessary punishment and he would not be allowed to drive today.

“We have just inaugurated a task force to check drugs sales in the parks and I can assure you that by April 2020, Jabi park would enter a new phase,’’ he said.

(NAN)

