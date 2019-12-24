Barely a day to the 2019 Christmas celebrations, passengers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are lamenting the increase in transportation fare.

Similarly, commuters travelling from Lagos to other parts of the country for the Yuletide by road, also said that the hike in fares in some cases had reached almost 100 per cent.

This is just as major motor parks in the capital city have witnessed the influx of passengers in the last few days.

According to a survey conducted by our correspondent, the new fare regime shows the increase as much as N1, 700 and N2, 000 depending on the destination.

Across major towns in Nigeria, transport fares have been increased, and prices of foodstuff have also doubled due to the border closure and other factors. Similarly, traders are complaining of dull market a day to the celebration.

Speaking with the Daily Times, an environmentalist, Mr. Michael Ameh, lamented that Abuja to Makurdi where it used to be N2000 is now N5000.

‘’I had to pay N30,000 to transport my family to Makurdi. This is a journey that used to be N2000. Mind you, my family members are going as far as Otukpo.

‘’This madness has to stopped. The idea of exploiting people during festive period is becoming a bad trend that must be dealt with properly by those in authority’’, he said.

Also, an ICT expert, Mr. Isaac Okoh, who spoke in one of the motor parks in Mararaba, a satellite town in the FCT, expressed shock over the ‘new’ Abuja- Port Harcourt fare, saying that the last time he visited the city, he paid N6, 500 and asked what could be responsible for the increment.

He pleaded that the fare should be reviewed in order to allow more people to travel to their towns for the Christmas celebrations.

“I am going to Port Harcourt for an assignment. I was really shocked when I came here (the motor park) this morning and they told me, the transport fare is now N8, 200, while I normally pay between N6 500 and N7, 000. This is something else.

“We are not really happy because one is paying N8, 200 not really for any other thing, but for the Christmas period. They are charging this high and I know now that in three days’ time from now someone going to Enugu might pay up to N10, 000. This is wrong. We are not moving forward in this country. This is what we call public embezzlement. So, it’s not really nice’’, he added.

In Lagos, a Benin-bound traveller, Mr. James Uche, said that the hike was abnormal, as he was not prepared for up to 100 per cent hike.

He said: “I boarded this bus at Ajah and paid N9,600 for a trip to Benin, and I also paid another N9,600 for a seat for my luggage.

“Meanwhile, because passengers were not forthcoming, the bus carried us to Jibowu to fill all seats. I never bargained for this, it is painful.”

Meanwhile, aside 1the hike in transport fares, the prices of goods and commodities have skyrocketed.

For instance, a carton of frozen chicken and turkey, which hitherto sold for between N9, 000 and N11, 000, respectively, now sells for between N13, 000 and N15, 000.

A survey of markets in Lugbe and Nyanya revealed that prices of food items have slightly increased. The price of a bag of rice has been fluctuating, and the sellers attributed the development to the non-availability of foreign rice.

A trader in Lugbe market, Adamu Musa, who deals in foodstuff, said: “One bag of rice is now N37, 000, but we sold it for N35, 500 before. We don’t have foreign rice in the market now. We only have local rice; so, I will be talking about the local rice.

On her part, a yam seller, simply identified as Mama Ada in Nyanya market, told our correspondent that the price of yam is now on the increase.

“The price of yam has been increased because of the Christmas season. We don’t normally get yams easy like before.

