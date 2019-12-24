.Wants justice to be seen to have been done

The vacation judge of the Federal High Court Abuja, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, on Monday, withdrew from hearing the fundamental human rights enforcement suit filed by the convener of #RevolutionNow protests and publisher of Sahara reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore, who is in the custody of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) had filed the suit seeking an order for his release, particularly as there was no fresh charges against him since he was rearrested on December 6.

Justice Iyang Ekwo of same Abuja division of the Federal High Court where Sowore’s fundamental rights suit was first assigned to, had last week adjourned the matter to December 23 for hearing.

But Court went on Christmas vacation last week Friday, leaving the matter for the vacation judge to handle.

When the suit which was the only case in cause list was mentioned, Justice Mohammed ruled that he could not hear Sowore’s case, saying it was the fair, just and proper thing to do in view of the previous publications by Sowore medium, Sahara reporters, accusing him of taking bribe in a case to influence its outcome.

Justice Mohammed noted that the reports by Sahara Reporters in 2016 and 2019 made him to withdraw from the trial.

He recalled that when the first report was published in 2016, he was prevailed upon by the prosecution and defence teams to continue with the case.

He said on continuing with the case, a similar report was published in June this year.

Justice Mohammed was referring to the criminal trial of former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam, which began in 2016. Senator Suswam is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the matter has been reassigned to another judge of the court, Justice Okon Abang.

Justice Mohammed noted on Monday that the reports by Sahara Reporters in 2016 and 2019 made him to withdraw from the ex-governor’s trial.

He said the incident put him in a situation whereby if he ruled in favour of Sowore, it could be perceived as having been blackmailed by Sowore to so rule, and that in the event that he ruled against the activist, he could be perceived as being vengeful.

“Justice is rooted in confidence,” the judge said, adding, “That is to say none of the parties should have fear or apprehension that he will not get justice before a court.”

Sowore’s lawyer, Chief Femi Falana (SAN), consented to the judge’s reasoning that the case file should be remitted to the Chief judge for reassignment to another judge.

