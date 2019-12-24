.Says internal crisis is inevitable in party politics

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to linger due to lack of party management capability by its national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

A chieftain of the party and Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, said this during an interaction with journalists covering the APC in Abuja at the weekend.

Acknowledging the fact that internal crisis is inevitable in party politics, Okechukwu said quick resolution of party crisis depends on the managerial ability of party leaders, which he said, Oshiomhole unfortunately lacks.

The close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari knocked Oshiomhole for taking unilateral decisions that affects the fortune of the party and for usurping roles of other organs of the party, especially the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Also, Okechukwu, who commended members of the Republican Party in the American parliament for supporting President Donald Trump despite his record of abuse of office, said “there is no political party on earth that has no factions no matter how benign or pronounced it is”. `

Tracing the emergence of Oshiomhole as national chairman, he said: “Most of you were there on February 5th 2013 in Tom Ikimi’s house. We came as a delegation of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, ANPP, CPC, a faction of APGA, a faction of DPP and some Civil Society organisations and luckily for the Nigerians state, we became an amalgam, through a merger we became APC.

“But as Chinua Achebe said, for those whose kernel were cast by benevolence spirit, suddenly they started assuming that it was because of their own prowess.

“That is when we found a chairman called Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who did not know that his kernel was craft by benevolence spirit”.

According to Okechukwu, the multi – faceted crisis of APC started with the pre- 2019 party primaries for different positions during which Oshiomhole introduced primaries arrangement alien to party constitution

“You are witnesses when I came to the party’s secretariat, I listed nine states in the primaries and some people even faulted me, they said it is more than nine, where our friends and colleagues in Edo were the chairmen.

“You raised only one panel per state and in political science we were taught that primaries is a time for you to engage the party apparatus- on gender, on youth level. A panel in state – in House of Assembly for one state, a panel for House of Representatives, a panel for those who are running for Senate. In each state, let us say minimum of five.

“If I am the national chairman of APC, I will make it ten members each. Then the panel on governorship, you can imagine if you unleash 40 membership from Kebbi back to Kaduna, this one to Calabar, this one to the other state.

“Luckily for me, for instance in Enugu, the man that came as chairman was a younger brother to our chairman in the defunct CPC, Tony Momoh. And when I met him in the hotel after winning the primary for Enugu west senatorial zone, I said Prof, what happened? He said Osita, ‘you no get people that side again’. I said which side, I was taken aback. Luckily for me, we were doing primary for governorship this time. I was the one that went to my Alma matter, University of Nigeria and got our space there, because PDP was holding their own in the stadium.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole called me and said that Osita I understand there is scatter, scatter here. I said sir, no, there is no scatter.

“We decided to choose delegate system, it was advertised for each state to choose which variance and we chose delegate system. The national chairman said no, I said we have finished four local council that it remains thirteen, don’t worry yourself Mr. Chairman.

“He said no, no, no, where is this one, where is that one? I said the Minister is in the UN with Mr. President. He said what of Juliet, I said Juliet is not a delegate, Sir, it is a delegate system, you have to be a delegate from your ward, he said no. I said comrade, leave this thing to go ahead. I thought I was talking to somebody who struggled to get to that position, but he has become a new person.

“Suddenly, he stopped this congress. I went to Prof, Prof said I gave you the phone, you didn’t listen to any of us, let’s go; that was how that poll was closed.

“He now on his own said it should be direct primaries. He said no, no, no, we have decided. I said that Oga, NWC is an administrative organ, the NEC met and decided what each state decided to do and the NEC under the APC Constitution is the highest organ.

“So, you could see without being immodest, we can solve this problem but Comrade Oshiomhole, I don’t want to go personal, he has exposed his incapacity”.

He blamed Oshiomhole’s performance in office as APC national chairman on his academic qualification which probably limited his crisis management ability.

“It was later that we actually sat down and said who met this man in any of the universities in this country? Nobody met him, there are no classmate in any University. He was a lucky man from a small platform in Kaduna Textile mill, he became a labour activist, I don’t want to talk about that, but you could see why it is saddening”.

