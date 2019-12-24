Italian clubs Roma and Napoli are keen to sign Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac during the January transfer window.

Kolasinac, who is out with sidelined with a knee injury he suffered against Manchester City, has emerged as a target for Napoli and Roma.

New Naples boss Gennaro Gattuso is keen to bring the Bosnia-Herzegovina international to the club next month.

Roma is interested in a deal next summer when they look into replacing the out-of-contract 34-year-old Aleksandar Kolarov.

The 26-year-old has two-and-a-half years left to run on his Gunners contract and has made 14 appearances this season.

