Italian clubs Roma and Napoli are keen to sign Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac during the January transfer window.
Kolasinac, who is out with sidelined with a knee injury he suffered against Manchester City, has emerged as a target for Napoli and Roma.
New Naples boss Gennaro Gattuso is keen to bring the Bosnia-Herzegovina international to the club next month.
Roma is interested in a deal next summer when they look into replacing the out-of-contract 34-year-old Aleksandar Kolarov.
The 26-year-old has two-and-a-half years left to run on his Gunners contract and has made 14 appearances this season.
